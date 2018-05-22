David Tepper jokes with photog on his Steeler shorts on his way to NFL finance meeting

Soon to be Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper is already showing support for the team by wearing Panthers gear through the lobby of the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. ahead of the NFL owner's vote on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
David Tepper, who has agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers, arrives at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. on Monday, May 21, 2018. Tepper agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion, a record price for an NLF franchise.
Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Harvick says that all the kids think the trophy is Lightning McQueen's Piston Cup from the "Cars" movies.
Soon-to-be Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper tells students at Carnegie Mellon's graduation ceremony that he once couldn't afford to attend an NFL game. Now, he's about to buy the Carolina Panthers.