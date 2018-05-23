S.C. State coach celebrates "heroes in the flesh" who saved his player's life

Murray Garvin spoke with conviction, his words echoing through Reynolds Coliseum Tuesday night.

“You are super heroes in the flesh,” Garvin said.

He spoke to a gathering of emergency medical services workers from all over Wake County who had gathered for a celebration of lives saved.

South Carolina State’s basketball coach, Garvin need only look to his right at Ty Solomon sitting 47 feet away.

Solomon, point guard for Garvin’s team last season, was one of 120 people who survived cardiac arrest during 2017 in Wake County.

On Dec. 2, at PNC Arena, Solomon collapsed while sitting on the bench during S.C. State’s game with N.C. State. His heart stopped and he quit breathing.

S.C. State graduate student athletic trainer Tyler Long immediately began CPR. Wake County EMS workers Greg Rodevick and Rich Eldridge used an automated external defibrillator to shock his heart back into rhythm.

In a year where EMS workers saved more people stricken by cardiac arrest in Wake County than any previous year, Dec. 2 was their most successful day. Three lives were saved, including Solomon.

“Perfect timing,” a smiling Solomon said Tuesday night.

Solomon had to give up his college basketball playing career but remains an S.C. State student. He’s on schedule to graduate with an engineering degree in May 2019.

On Tuesday night, though, he was thankful to be among the cardiac arrest survivors and first responders at Reynolds Coliseum for the annual Code: Celebrate event. The gathering not only to celebrated the work of first responders, but it also aimed to raise awareness for CPR training.

Solomon made the trip from Charleston, S.C., along with his mother, Delores Speights and sisters Taighlor Solomon and Christian Tobias.

Also up from South Carolina was Long, the first of the first responders to reach Solomon that day.

Long received a `Lifesavers Recognition’ plaque from the N.C. Athletic Trainers Association. It’s the first time the organization has given the award to a trainer from outside N.C.

“He came into our state and was the best we have to offer,” Nina Walker, an athletic trainer at UNC-Chapel Hill, said upon presenting the plaque to Long.

N.C. State athletic trainer Austin Frank received an identical award.

It was Frank who instinctively grabbed the AED, which is stored on the end of the court near the N.C. State bench, and carried it to the S.C. State bench so it was there when Rodevick and Eldridge needed it.

“Everything happened as perfectly as it possibly could,” Walker said. “It was a magical day.”

Long just finished graduate school at the University of South Carolina and looking for a job. His time working with S.C. State’s basketball team last season, though, left an impact he doesn’t expect to ever forget.

The award was a surprise.

“I think it’s a great thing to celebrate everybody,” Long said. “I don’t want it to be about me. I’m really just super happy that it turned out so great and everybody could be here to celebrate what Wake County EMS has done this past year.”

The cardiac arrest survivors in Wake County last year ranged in age from two months to 97 years. Some of them accepted the invitation from Wake County EMS to share their stories and their thankfulness during Tuesday night’s ceremony.

A smiling, relaxed Solomon greeted survivors and first responders with handshakes and hugs. He posed for pictures.

Back on Dec. 2, Garvin left his team behind at PNC Arena as he accompanied Solomon to UNC Rex Healthcare's N.C. Heart and Vascular Hospital. S.C. State's players took a vote and decided to finish the game.

But what happened during the game really doesn't matter. The actions that saved Solomon's life live on and on.

“That day," Garvin said, "we all witnessed a miracle."





