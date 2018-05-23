Jerry Jones gives strong endorsement to Panthers owner David Tepper
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives a strong endorsement to new Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 following the first day of NFL owner's meetings at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA.
Soon to be Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper is already showing support for the team by wearing Panthers gear through the lobby of the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. ahead of the NFL owner's vote on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.