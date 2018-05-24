John Oliver mocks Charlotte TV station WCCB for royal wedding coverage

On his HBO show, "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver poked fun at Charlotte TV station WCCB -- and many other stations across the country -- for being over the top with their royal wedding coverage.
In a segment called "Local News Gets a Little Too British for the Royal Wedding," Oliver showed one- or two-second clips of local TV station personalities talking in fake British accents and dressing in British uniforms during their regular broadcasts..
Oliver included two clips from WCCB.
One of the clips shows morning traffic reporter Trip Harder dressed in a London Guard uniform as he tells WCCB viewers: "We do have three accidents in town this morning."
Oliver's show added mock audience laughter at the end of the clip.
The second clip shows another personality dressed in a period royal navy uniform and blurting out the British expression, "You cheeky monkey" on the station's morning show. The phrase is usually used as a mild, playful rebuke, according to The Free Dictionary.com.
Published on YouTube on Sunday, Oliver's segment has drawn nearly 1.7 million views.
YouTube viewers likewise poked fun at the stations.
"There's nothing more cringe than an American trying and failing to do an English accent," said one.
"I'm not British and I've never cringed so much at the those accents... shudders," said another.
"Just stop!" another viewer said of the fake accents.
One viewer dished it right back to Oliver: "You know, it's a shame that John Oliver can do pretty much anything with this show, except get invited to the Royal Weddings!" the viewer posted.
