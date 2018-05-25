Hundreds gather to support 8-year-old after mom killed in Gaston Co. restaurant crash

SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds came out to a little league baseball game in Stanley, to show support for an 8-year-old boy whose mother died Sunday and whose father is in the hospital. The boy's grandpa drove a car into restaurant, killing the boy's mother and aunt. WBTV

