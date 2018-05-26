Two motorcycles crushed by cars in Myrtle Beach crash

The crash around midnight on U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach looked dramatic: a motorcycle on its front end crushed between an SUV and a car. Another bike is on the ground under the front bumper of the SUV.
The first motorcycle was actually on a trailer behind the SUV.
The other motorcycle was in front of the SUV with its owner working on it on the side of the road, according to a witness at the scene.
Tyrone Carraway, who was at the scene helping his friend work on one of the bikes, said the other man was injured when the SUV was hit and then ran into the motorcycle in front. He said his friend had some injuries from the accident and another person was transported to the hospital.
Carraway said the people in the car fled into the woods after the accident.
