Union Academy wins NCHSAA 1A state girls soccer championship

Union Academy jumped on reigning 1A state champion Franklin early in Saturday's N.C. 1A state championship -- and the Cardinals never let up.
Led by championship MVP Caleigh MacKinnon, Union Academy scored three goals in the first six minutes and ran off to a 6-1 win and the school's first N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer state championship.
MacKinnon scored two goals in the 15th minute to give her team a 2-0 lead, off assists from Kelsey Havican and Sarah Brown. MacKinnon scored again in the second half on an unassisted goal. She was named the championship MVP but wasn't the ony player on her team with a hat trick.
Kelsey Havican had three goals for the Cardinals. She scored unassisted in the 21stminute to make it 3-0. Her other two goals in the second half, one unassisted and one off a Samantha Panek pass.
Franklin Academy finished the season 24-2, making their third-straight state championship appearance.
Union Academy finished the season 23-1-1, dominating the PAC 7 1A as the league champions. The Cardinals won the Western Regional for the first time in program history, claiming the school’s first state championship in women’s soccer.
1 2 - F
Union Academy 3 3 - 6
Franklin Academy 1 0 - 1
UA FA
6 Goals 1
17 Shots 5
12 S.O.G. 3
2 Saves 6
4 C.K. 1
7 Fouls 2
0 Offside 0
First Half
15’ – UA Goal by Caleigh MacKinnon, assisted by Kelsey Havican (UA 1-0)
15’ – UA Goal by Caleigh MacKinnon, assisted by Sarah Brown (UA 2-0)
21’ – UA Goal by Kelsey Havican, unassisted (UA 3-0)
25’ – FA Goal by Niamh Stephan, unassisted (UA 3-1)
Second Half
47’ – UA Goal by Caleigh MacKinnon, unassisted (UA 4-1)
63’ – UA Goal by Kelsey Havican, assisted by Samantha Panek (UA 5-1)
77’ – UA Goal by Kelsey Havican, unassisted (UA 6-1)
