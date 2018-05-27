Charlotte’s Memorial Day forecast: Good luck with that outdoor barbecue

Monday’s weather is an obstacle to any outdoor Memorial Day plans.
There’s a 90 percent chance of rain during the day, according to the National Weather Service, and showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening.
The Charlotte area is under a flash flood watch from Sunday night until Tuesday morning, thanks to wet weather from Subtropical Storm Alberto and saturated ground from recent rain, the National Weather Service said.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through the rest of the week.
Check the National Weather Service’s local Twitter account for updates.
