Look out for puddles in the road on Monday.
Look out for puddles in the road on Monday. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Look out for puddles in the road on Monday. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

Charlotte’s Memorial Day forecast: Good luck with that outdoor barbecue

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

May 27, 2018 08:33 PM

Monday’s weather is an obstacle to any outdoor Memorial Day plans.

There’s a 90 percent chance of rain during the day, according to the National Weather Service, and showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening.

The Charlotte area is under a flash flood watch from Sunday night until Tuesday morning, thanks to wet weather from Subtropical Storm Alberto and saturated ground from recent rain, the National Weather Service said.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through the rest of the week.

Check the National Weather Service’s local Twitter account for updates.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  