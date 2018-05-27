'Taps' honors fallen service members at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Army SSG Nicole Daley plays "Taps" during pre-race festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The festivities honored each branch of the military and paid tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
Jeff Siner
Keselowski wins Alsco 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brad Keselowski was able to maintain the lead to win the 37th Annual Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The race was stopped on lap 172 due to rain.

Rain stops Alsco 300

Rain stopped the 37th Annual Alsco 300 at lap 172 on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Crews began drying the track and the blue sky came back.