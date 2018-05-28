Charlotte 49ers' Andrien White withdraws from NBA draft, returning to school

Charlotte 49ers shooting guard Andrien White said Monday he's withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to play his senior season.
White, who averaged 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, didn't hire an agent, so he was free to get feedback from NBA teams and return to school, as long as he did so by Wednesday's deadline. He had a workout with the Charlotte Hornets.
Jon Davis, White's backcourt teammate, also declared for the draft without an agent. Davis, who has had workouts with four teams -- the Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics -- told the Observer last week he expects to also withdraw this week and return to the 49ers.
49ers get commitment
Malik Martin a 6-foot-4 guard from Staten Island, N.Y., has committed to the 49ers, his high school coach told the Staten Island Advance.
Martin Martin averaged 21.8 points for Curtis High last season and finished his career with 1,918 points, second most in Staten Island high school history.
"He wants to play right away and that was definitely a factor,'' Curtis coach Dwayne Archbold told the Advance. "They're rebuilding the program and the potential is there to get time immediately. That's something that's important to him.''
Martin joins an incoming 49ers freshman class that also includes guard Cooper Robb of Scott County (Ky.) and forward Dravon Mangum of Roxboro Person.
Fancher to N.C. State
Houston Fancher, who was fired by new athletics director Mike Hill after serving as the 49ers' interim coach for 20 games last season, has been hired as N.C. State's women's director of basketball operations and player development.
