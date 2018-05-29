Feng Tang Fried Crab: That's not fried rice. It's garlic

Feng Tang Fried Crab is the Chinese version of shrimp and grits, something fishermen came up with, to use what they caught. A big platter of golden fried garlic, studded with chunks of softshell crab.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh
Keselowski wins Alsco 300

Latest News

Keselowski wins Alsco 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brad Keselowski was able to maintain the lead to win the 37th Annual Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The race was stopped on lap 172 due to rain.

Rain stops Alsco 300

Latest News

Rain stops Alsco 300

Rain stopped the 37th Annual Alsco 300 at lap 172 on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Crews began drying the track and the blue sky came back.