Ron Rivera talks about the maturity of Devin Funchess

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera praises the growth of wide receiver Devin Funchess, as well as the progress of the offense under a new Norv Turner system.
Keselowski wins Alsco 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brad Keselowski was able to maintain the lead to win the 37th Annual Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The race was stopped on lap 172 due to rain.

Rain stops Alsco 300

Rain stopped the 37th Annual Alsco 300 at lap 172 on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Crews began drying the track and the blue sky came back.