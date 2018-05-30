Hollywood actress weds former NFL QB in the North Carolina mountains

The North Carolina mountains provided the picturesque setting last weekend for a Hollywood wedding.
Actress Josie Loren and retired NFL quarterback Matt Leinart married at the Basilica of Saint Lawrence on Haywood Street in downtown Asheville, US Weekly magazine reported. The reception was held at the Omni Grove Park Inn, according to People magazine.
Loren is a 31-year-old Miami native of Cuban descent. She played the character Kaylie Cruz on ABC-TV's "Make It or Break It" series, FBI agent Michelle Vega on "The Mentalist" and Holly on "Hannah Montana."
"Sooo many more pictures to come from what was the BEST weekend of my life!!!!" Loren posted on Instagram @josloren on Tuesday with a photo of her and Leinart kissing during their wedding service. "I love you Husband! @mattleinartqb; #ringaroundthejosie; #theleinarts."
"I can’t begin to describe all the feels this past weekend as I got to marry the love of my life," Leinart posted on Instagram with a photo of the couple in the Roman Catholic basilica after the ceremony. "...There was so much joy and happiness."
Leinart, 35, won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 as a junior at the University of Southern California and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He played in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
Leinart proposed to Loren in July 2016, according to US Weekly.
Among notable names at the wedding were 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, the former Entertainment Tonight reporter, US Weekly reported.
Loren's "Make It or Break It' co-star Cassie Scerbo also attended, according to People magazine.
