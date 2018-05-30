Drone footage captures mudslide that forced partial closure of I-40

The N.C. Department of Transportation drone footage shows the mudslides that forced the partial closure of I-40 east of Asheville in McDowell County Tuesday night, May 29, 2018.
NCDOTcommunications
What To Do After a Data Breach

Latest News

What To Do After a Data Breach

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.