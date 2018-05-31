Aftermath of flooding and landslides in Polk County

Recent floods and landslides in Polk County have damaged roads and homes and killed three people. Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the public in Polk County about the state of emergency on May 31.
Reed Klass
Rains leave a wreck in their wake

Local

After two weeks of sometimes torrential rains western North Carolina towns like Edneyville have been left to pick up the pieces and to rebuild their lives.

