MUSIC VIDEO: Maroon 5 - 'Girls Like You'

Deadly North Carolina landslides prompted lawmakers to map hazardous slopes, but legislators stopped the program with only four counties mapped. After more deaths following Alberto rains, some ask if maps would have saved lives.
NC Rep. Scott Stone proposes standard guidelines for how assisted living facilities determine changes in care that lead to higher than expected bills. Susan Liuzzo discusses her experience when she placed her mother in an assisted living facility.
On May 23, 2018, NFL owners came up with a new policy concerning player actions and expectations during the playing of the national anthem. Last season saw onfield protests of kneeling for social causes. That didn't resonate with every fan.