MUSIC VIDEO: Maroon 5 - 'Girls Like You'

Music video for Maroon 5's Girl Like You.' 2018 Interscope Records.
Maroon 5
Rains leave a wreck in their wake

Local

Rains leave a wreck in their wake

After two weeks of sometimes torrential rains western North Carolina towns like Edneyville have been left to pick up the pieces and to rebuild their lives.