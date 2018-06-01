Fake money made for movies causes real pain in the pocket when you realize it's worthless

There’s not as much money to be made in the movie industry in North Carolina as there once was. But money made for the industry — fake currency that looks like cold cash on screen — is still in circulation here.
Since the beginning of the year, at least four businesses and several individuals in and around Fayetteville have accepted bills they thought were worth $5 to $100 but really were just movie props, according to Sgt. Patrice Bogerty of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
“If it’s in a stack of real money, you probably wouldn’t catch it,” Bogerty said.
Likewise, if one of the bills came as change at a drive-through restaurant and the recipient didn’t examine it, they might not notice it was stamped with the words, “Replica money props,” and “ONLY MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES.”
The funny money is readily available through Ebay and Amazon in single and mixed denominations. Some are such close facsimiles that Bogerty said they trigger the anti-currency-copying mechanism on the department’s copy machine.
She was only making photos to distribute with a press release warning people about the scam. Honest.
Comments