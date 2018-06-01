Terrell Owens opens up about Hall of Fame at Cam Newton's Kickball event

Terrell Owens on waiting a year before Hall of Fame selection: “I was never disappointed. I just felt disrespected.”
Joseph Person
Rains leave a wreck in their wake

After two weeks of sometimes torrential rains western North Carolina towns like Edneyville have been left to pick up the pieces and to rebuild their lives.