Woman posts video claiming she was roofied at Charlotte bar, police respond.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating one of its officers over the allegation that he told a woman she could not report being drugged unless she returned to the scene of the incident and called 911.
Leah McGuirk
Rains leave a wreck in their wake

Local

Rains leave a wreck in their wake

After two weeks of sometimes torrential rains western North Carolina towns like Edneyville have been left to pick up the pieces and to rebuild their lives.