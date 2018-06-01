Cam Newton hosts 4th annual celebrity kickball tourney
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton hosts the 4th annual Kicking It With Cam! Celebrity Kickball Tournament benefiting local and deserving youth in the areas of education, physical fitness and wellness through the Cam Newton Foundation.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating one of its officers over the allegation that he told a woman she could not report being drugged unless she returned to the scene of the incident and called 911.
NC Rep. Scott Stone proposes standard guidelines for how assisted living facilities determine changes in care that lead to higher than expected bills. Susan Liuzzo discusses her experience when she placed her mother in an assisted living facility.
Deadly North Carolina landslides prompted lawmakers to map hazardous slopes, but legislators stopped the program with only four counties mapped. After more deaths following Alberto rains, some ask if maps would have saved lives.