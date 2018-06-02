A motorcyclist crashed into a tree and died in an accident in Union County Saturday afternoon.
Motorcyclist crashes into tree, dies in Union County accident

By WBTV

June 02, 2018 04:41 PM

A motorcyclist crashed into a tree and died in an accident in Union County Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating the fatal crash that happened on Weddington-Matthews Road in Wesley Chapel.

Officials responded to a call for a single-vehicle accident with injuries around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers arrived and found 53-year-old Jemon Harris dead. Harris was driving a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle.

An initial investigation found that Harris turned too fast, left the road, then struck a tree and died.

Highway Patrol said alcohol and drugs are not to believed to have played a role in this crash, as speed was apparently the only contributing factor.

No further information was released on this accident.

