What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
Where to go
We recently mentioned many upcoming galas and fundraisers. On Oct. 27, you can get a preview of the auction at the Light Factory. This is a great opportunity to plot your moves, so you are fully prepared when the bid paddles start flying at their 34thannual auction on Nov. 5. Don’t forget to buy your tickets in advance.
What to do
Support local artists by purchasing holiday gifts at the third annual Friends & Family Market fundraiser in Ross Gallery II at Central Piedmont Community College. Alumni, faculty, and student artists will sell work for less than $50, making this one of the best gift-buying events in Charlotte! It helps support the gallery’s educational programming and the Visual Arts Club, ClayBodies, or the Metal Arts Club. There’s a reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27, but the market will continue through Dec. 5 (albeit with limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Nov. 5).
Who to meet
Charlotte-based artist and professor Isaac Payne will be at the Friends of the Mint’s Oct. 26 event, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mint Museum’s Randolph site. TheMint Museum Friends organization was established in 1965 and membership dues provide funds for lectures such as this one.
Comments