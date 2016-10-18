What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

0:49 Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko Pause

0:52 On Style: Torrence Shealy

1:21 Starbucks Reserve Roastery

8:18 How to make a pour over coffee

1:49 Rosh Hashanah family service at Temple Beth El

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

1:08 Residential mental health facility opens

0:30 Yiasou Greek Festival flash mob

1:01 $5,000 'neat engineering feat' water bike makes debut on Lake Wylie

1:02 Bishop William Curlin speaks on Mother Teresa