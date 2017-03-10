Now, for a change, some tips from waiters

February is on track to be one of the warmest if not the warmest Februaries on record. In keeping with higher temperatures many flowers and trees, like Bradford Pear trees, are in full bloom. The weather forecast for the March 1st calls for a chance of showers and a high near 80 degrees continuing the unseasonable late winter warming.
Andy Sharpe began making knives, out of wood, when he was 8 years old. He switched to metal in his teens but took about a 25-year break from the craft. Then he picked up the hammer again and forged ahead in his 40s. Read the story here http://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article132910214.html
AR Workshop is the creation of Adria Ruff and Maureen Anders, two graphic designers who lead groups typically women in making crafts out of wood and canvas. The pair run their stylish flagship location in Pineville, NC.
A valentine Charlotte for Charlotte, this Carmelized White Chocolate and Apple Brandy Charlotte is by Kathleen Purvis with help from Ashley Bivens Boyd. It is made with Carriage House apple brandy, Savoiardi ladyfingers, white chocolate that has cocoa butter in the ingredients, and apples that hold their shape, such as Granny Smith, Pink Lady or Golden Delicious.
Local model builder, Gene Hopkins, was commissioned in 2000 to build a complete, working 1/4 scale replica of Jean Tinguely's Cascade mobile sculpture currently hanging at the Carillon Tower in Charlotte. Hopkins made each piece by hand to duplicate the rotating parts, working lights and a fountain. The replica reconstruction is now installed and open for viewing by the public at the Bechtler.