94yr. old veteran and Charlotte native Chuck Richardson was thrilled to take a ride in an historic B-17 bomber like the one he flew in during the war in 1944 in England. The restored flying museum is at the Concord Regional Airport through Sunday. Public flights and ground tours will be available on Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17. Flights are 10a.m. to 2p.m. every hour on the hour. Ground tours are from 2:30p.m. to 5:30p.m. Anyone seeking info can call (918)-340-0243 or visit www.libertyfoundation.org.