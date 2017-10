More Videos

3:31 Ghost of Pruett Black still resides at original Charlotte Fire Station 4

3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making

2:17 Carolina Theatre's ghost of Fred

2:19 How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs?

1:08 NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness

2:36 Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon

1:32 NASCAR's Jeff Gordon endows chair for pediatric cancer research

1:07 Kids with cancer turn into super heroes wearing new hospital gowns

1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

1:00 Triathlete hit by truck, nearly paralyzed one year ago trains to run a half-marathon

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him