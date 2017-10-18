Fall fun in the Carolinas

October
Oct. 1-31 - Live Music & More at The Orchard at Altapass, Spruce Pine.
Oct. 14 - 29th Annual NASCAR Day Festival, Randleman.
November
Nov. 3 - 63rd annual Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church Oyster Roast, Varnamtown (Brunswick County), noon-4 p.m.
Nov. 10 – Dec. 31 - “The Polar Express” train ride in the Smokies; family holiday fun on this 1-1/4-hour round-trip excursion from Bryson City.
Nov. 11 - Historic Tours by Carriage, Fayetteville; guided tours by horse-and-carriage.
December
Dec. 1-2; 7-9; 14-17 - Nights of a Thousand Candles; Brookgreen Gardens, Murrells Inlet, S.C.; 5,500 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights.
Dec. 8-10 - Wings over Water Wildlife Festival; six northeastern N.C. counties and includes Alligator River, Pea Island, Pocosin Lakes, Mattamuskeet, Mackay Island and Currituck national wildlife refuges.
Dec. 13-14 - 155th Anniversary Re-enactment of the Battle of Goldsborough Bridge, Goldsboro; more than 300 Civil War re-enactors participate with artillery demonstrations and encampments.
For more information, see www.visitnc.com and www.sciway.net/calendar.html.
