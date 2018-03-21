Join us for a CLT Boomer mixer March 27 in Denver, N.C.
Join us for a CLT Boomer mixer March 27 in Denver, N.C. Shutterstock
Join us for a CLT Boomer mixer March 27 in Denver, N.C. Shutterstock

CLT Boomer

Don’t miss the latest CLT Boomer mixer

March 21, 2018 09:25 AM

Meet friends old and new March 27 at a CLT Boomer mixer, held at Trilogy’s® beautiful on-site restaurant, The Foundry.

While enjoying hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, guests can learn about the amenities offered at Charlotte’s most exciting active adult community. The event is co-hosted by Lake Norman Imports in Denver.

Nearby Westport Golf, Swim and Tennis will present about activities available for Boomers, and Piedmont Plastic Surgery’s Denver office will share tips on how to safeguard your skin in the summer.

Summit Family Dentistry – just 5 minutes away from Trilogy® – will talk about making your dental health their No. 1 priority. The Stoner Group/UBS offers their financial planning experience, and Helen Adams Realty will speak to real estate concerns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Foundry at Trilogy® is 30 minutes north of of the city, just off Highway 16 in Denver at 310 Exploration Drive. Plenty of parking is available.

Tickets for the 6-8 p.m. event are on sale for $15 per person at cltboomermixer.eventbrite.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'We weren't good enough to win tonight,' says Peters

View More Video