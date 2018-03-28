Save the date: The spring CLT Boomer Expo features a day of fun

Attention Charlotte-area Baby Boomers: The spring CLT Boomer Expo is an event all for you.
The free expo at the Queen's Sports Complex will feature speakers, vendors and live music. Wine, beer and other refreshments will be available all day, along with box lunches. Parking is free, as well.
At 10 a.m, Charlotte stylist Anita Villar-Bell will invite listeners to embrace the "ageless rebellion," complete with tips on developing your own personal style.
At 11 a.m., Allen Norwood, the Charlotte Observer's Home and Design columnist, will focus on fresh opportunities for "right sizing your living space."
At 2 p.m., Chef Alyssa of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen plans to demonstrate the culinary skills that earned her recognition from Food & Wine Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and South Park Magazine, and a spot on Beat Bobby Flay.
Register at boomerexpo2018.eventbrite.com, or call (704) 358-5423 to join the exhibitors.
