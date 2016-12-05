Fashion designer Aubrey Busek

Aubrey Busek in her workspace at her Charlotte home where she makes women's clothing, hand sewing all her embroidery and beadwork and using distinctive fabrics in her creations.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Style

Fashion designer Charles Harbison

New York fashion designer Charles Harbison recently came back to his native North Carolina with part of his collection for a shoot with The Face magazine of Charlotte. He took time to talk about his inspiration and the Harbison Collection

Style

Behind the Ink: Paris Pierides owner of Paris Tattoos

So recognized is the artistry of custom tattooing, says Charlotte tattooist Paris Pierides, that it got him his green card. A Cyprus native who graduated from the Parsons The New School for Design in New York City, Pierides honed his craft, won recognition at international tattoo conventions and got an EB1 visa in 2008. That’s given to a person with “extraordinary ability” in one of an array of fields, including the arts, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and permits the holder to work here permanently. Pierides and his wife, Alexandra, came to Charlotte in 2009 and opened the doors of Paris Tattoos the next year. Video by T.Ortega Gaines

Entertainment Videos