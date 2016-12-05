Fashion designer Aubrey Busek

So recognized is the artistry of custom tattooing, says Charlotte tattooist Paris Pierides, that it got him his green card. A Cyprus native who graduated from the Parsons The New School for Design in New York City, Pierides honed his craft, won recognition at international tattoo conventions and got an EB1 visa in 2008. That’s given to a person with “extraordinary ability” in one of an array of fields, including the arts, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and permits the holder to work here permanently. Pierides and his wife, Alexandra, came to Charlotte in 2009 and opened the doors of Paris Tattoos the next year. Video by T.Ortega Gaines