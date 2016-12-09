Shopping for plus-sized fashions? More stores to add to your list

Our story last week about great shopping spots for plus-sized clothing in Charlotte (and online) inspired several readers to reach out and offer suggestions that weren’t on our list.
Chic Boutique Plus: This consignment store that specializes in plus-sized clothing and accessories in downtown Mount Holly is owned by mother-daughter duo Mickey Casey and Heather Pierce. Casey says she was a devoted customer of the now-closed Dilworth store A Closet Full, and decided to open her own shop five years ago after moving to Mount Holly.
Talbot’s is a favorite for several readers who said they’re especially grateful for the company’s plus-sized petites, especially pants. Many plus-sized women who measure 5-foot-4 or under say they’re especially vexed when shopping for clothes, because many plus brands don’t offer petites, and standard clothing’s leg sizes, hip rises and sleeve lengths tend to be too long. (But because not every Talbot’s has the same offerings, call your local store before shopping to ensure that they carry plus and plus-petite if you need it.)
Belk was recommended by several readers, who applauded its range of sizes, styles and price points.
So was Maurices, a chain retailer that one reader recommended for good value and array of styles. (Locations include in Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills and Afton Ridge Shopping Center in Concord.)
Several readers emailed to tell us about their favorite online plus-sized retailers, including:
▪ Lularoe, a direct-sales company that specializes in comfort clothing and comes in both standard and plus sizes.
▪ eShakti, a customizable clothing line where shoppers select a style and send in their measurements give the garment the best fit possible. (Dresses average between $55-$70.)
▪ Doncaster, a Rutherfordton, N.C.,-based retailer that’s available online and through direct-sales, offers high end looks suitable for the boardroom. (Dresses range $300-$500.)
Comments