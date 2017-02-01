How big was Kurt Busch’s wedding? Think Steven Tyler big.

It’s the NASCAR wedding everyone’s talking about.
No, not Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s New Year’s Eve nuptials. Those (at N.C.’s Childress Vineyards; Danica Patrick caught the bouquet) were downright quaint compared to Kurt Busch’s two January events celebrating his marriage to professional polo player and model Ashley Van Metre.
Busch’s wedding, which took place over two weekends in two locations, was so big it merited 2,000 words in the New York Times “Vows” column.
First, an intimate Jan. 7 sunset ceremony before 30 family and friends at the Eden Rock hotel in St. Barts.
Then, a week later, the blowout.
The couple hosted 265 guests for a fairytale-style gala at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., which started with violinists serenading family and friends as they walked into the Venetian Ballroom and ended with a serenade by Steven Tyler himself.
Outlets from The Times to USA Today wrote about the engagement and wedding (the couple lives in Mooresville). A couple of our favorite details (besides Steven Tyler singing “Dream On”)?
▪ Busch proposed to Van Metre at her family’s Virginia estate by having her family’s staff transform the horse barn into a dining room with flickering candles, rose petals and beef stroganoff (Van Metre’s favorite meal).
▪ Busch told The New York Times that Van Metre’s dad “has quizzed me on being mature and wise.” (His previous relationships have made the headlines. His last serious relationship was with a woman who accused him of abuse; he testified he believed she was a trained assassin.)
