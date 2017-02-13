What: Emmy Eff Designs sells original handcrafted jewelry. Genuine stones and crystals are handpicked and ethically sourced, says artist Emily Powell. Rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces are crafted using metalsmithing and precious metal wire wrapping with stone beads and polymer clay.
Who: Powell is an artist at heart, drawing and painting since she was a child. “I started experimenting with jewelry along with learning more about stones and crystals after feeling consistently unfulfilled in my job position at the time.” Inspired by what she was learning, she began experimenting with jewelry and her designs evolved.
What sets this apart: “Anyone who attends one of my events or opens a package from me can feel it: pure positive energy and love,” says Powell. Powell says she donates a portion of the proceeds from some of her products and events to nonprofit organizations.
Why it works: “Each part of my process is important to me, each customer means a lot to me. I try not to take any of it for granted and continue to be blown away and grateful as the business grows and I make new connections.”
Find it: Shop online at www.emmyeffdesigns.com and www.emmyeffdesigns.etsy.com or look for Emmy Eff Designs at jewelry shows, art festivals and pop-ups.
Find more CLT Made goods by searching the Observer website for that title, or on the “CLT Made” Pinterest page.
Comments