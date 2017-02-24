75,000 women are waiting: Stitch Fix Plus launches in a plus-sized market that’s still catching up.

Major news in the plus-size fashion world this week:
Online personal styling giant Stitch Fix launches Stitch Fix Plus on Monday, and the company says it already has a waiting list that’s 75,000 women deep.
Stitch Fix previously stopped at size 16, but now includes 14W to 24W and 1X to 3X. The more than 90 brands they’ll offer include Eloquii, Slink Jeans and Junarose, in addition to its own private labels. Company officials say more than a dozen of the brands they’ll carry have never created plus-sized fashion until the Stitch Fix Plus launch.
(The Stitch Fix concept is this: Customers fill out an online style profile. Then a personal shopper mails them boxes of clothes and accessories on a set schedule. Customers can keep the items or send them back.)
The Stitch Fix announcement is the latest answer to the fashion industry’s plus-sized problem: Analysts say some 67 percent of American women are size 14 or larger, but apparel companies have been slow to respond to the growing market – so slow, in fact, that “Project Runway” host Tim Gunn called the situation “a disgrace” in a Washington Post editorial.
Stitch Fix Plus isn’t the first to the plus-size online styling game: Dia&Co., founded in 2014, offers online styling similar to the Stitch Fix concept to women in sizes 14-32.
Last year, Dia&Co raised an investment of nearly $20 million by Sequoia Capital’s Alfred Lin, the former COO of Zappos – a sign that the investment world has its eye on the plus-size market.
