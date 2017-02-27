Style

February 27, 2017 2:21 PM

CLT Made: jula

By Vanessa Infanzon

Correspondent

What: jula offers custom crocheted hats and accessories for adults and children. They are made of soft, non-scratchy acrylic, polyester and cotton fibers. Customers may also choose the materials they want used in the pieces.

Who: Angela Tate worked full-time as a recreation therapist until she decided to stay home with her two children. “Last year I was battling some potential postpartum depression, and needed an outlet for myself that didn't have to do with kids,” she says. “I taught myself to crochet, and quickly realized I had a passion for the craft.” Her husband and family encouraged her and she began to sell her handmade products. “This has been a great opportunity personally, to feel like I am interacting in the work force again and to use my mental skills in a different way, but with the flexibility of working on my own time.”

On the name: “jula is a family nickname for me. It seemed a little vulnerable to label my work with such a personal touch, but the name and what it stands for just fit.”

Favorite piece: Tate appreciates the use of color-changing yarns and different textures: “Seeing a skein of multi-colored yarn work into a great pattern on a hat is mesmerizing to me.”

Inspiration: Tate encourages customers to send her photos of designs and colors they like. She combines these ideas with her own taste and stitching style. “Since jula is a brand new venture for me, my head is spinning with new ideas and designs that I want to try when I catch up on orders. But my hands can only work so fast, so I have to really prioritize and focus my direction!”

Find it: www.facebook.com/julacustomcreations and www.julaCustomCreation.etsy.com

Find more CLT Made goods by searching the Observer website for that title, or on the “CLT Made” Pinterest page.

Related content

Style

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ole Mason Jar men's clothing store

View more video

Entertainment Videos