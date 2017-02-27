CLT Made: jula

What: jula offers custom crocheted hats and accessories for adults and children. They are made of soft, non-scratchy acrylic, polyester and cotton fibers. Customers may also choose the materials they want used in the pieces.
Who: Angela Tate worked full-time as a recreation therapist until she decided to stay home with her two children. “Last year I was battling some potential postpartum depression, and needed an outlet for myself that didn't have to do with kids,” she says. “I taught myself to crochet, and quickly realized I had a passion for the craft.” Her husband and family encouraged her and she began to sell her handmade products. “This has been a great opportunity personally, to feel like I am interacting in the work force again and to use my mental skills in a different way, but with the flexibility of working on my own time.”
On the name: “jula is a family nickname for me. It seemed a little vulnerable to label my work with such a personal touch, but the name and what it stands for just fit.”
Favorite piece: Tate appreciates the use of color-changing yarns and different textures: “Seeing a skein of multi-colored yarn work into a great pattern on a hat is mesmerizing to me.”
Inspiration: Tate encourages customers to send her photos of designs and colors they like. She combines these ideas with her own taste and stitching style. “Since jula is a brand new venture for me, my head is spinning with new ideas and designs that I want to try when I catch up on orders. But my hands can only work so fast, so I have to really prioritize and focus my direction!”
Find it: www.facebook.com/julacustomcreations and www.julaCustomCreation.etsy.com
Find more CLT Made goods by searching the Observer website for that title, or on the “CLT Made” Pinterest page.
