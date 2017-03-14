Candice Bergen brings her paints to Charlotte – and decorates Charlotte women’s handbags

A Bergen on your Birkin?
Yes, it’s a thing, as Charlotte fashionistas saw Tuesday at Charlotte’s Capitol boutique, where actress Candice Bergen set up shop for the afternoon with acrylic paints and tiny brushes, personalizing handbags with initials and images for women who’d brought them to her.
Bergen Bags is the latest venture, a charity one, for the award-winning actress, beloved to many for her 10 years as “Murphy Brown” and later in drama “Boston Legal,” among other TV and movie roles.
During the event, women paid $150-$200 to have Bergen paint initials and small images (animals, especially birds, were a favorite) on their designer handbags. The actress was taking home to New York the purses of customers who wanted larger images, which required donations of $500-$1,000. Customers had the option of donating the money to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Bergen’s charity of choice) or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“It’s a stretch to call me an artist,” Bergen said with a laugh, while painting four sets of initials and the image of a snake on customer Lisa Dargan’s clutch.
Bergen said her painting journey began last summer, when on a lark she brushed initials onto daughter (and Vogue editor) Chloe Malle’s Louis Vuitton duffel. Malle posted a photo of it on Instagram and requests started pouring in, so Bergen set up a website and Instagram account to showcase her services.
“Women send bags to me wrapped in velvet. They treat them like newborn babies,” she said.
Store visits are rare for Bergen, who estimates she’s painted about 60 bags since launching the venture. On Tuesday, she had a list of four clients an hour, who stood across the table from her and chatted as she painted on their bags.
This trip was Bergen’s first visit to Charlotte. She posted images of her stay at the Duke Mansion on Instagram.
The mother-daughter duo timed their trip to coincide with the Capitol trunk show of Leslie Tcheyan and Octavia Giovannini-Torelli (another mother-daughter pair) with a jewelry line, Of Rare Origin. The four women, all friends, dodged the New York snowstorm and were greeted Tuesday by Carolina blue skies.
Bergen seemed surprised by several of the bags that came in.
When Pam Stowe handed over a crocodile purse that had belonged to her maternal grandmother, Bergen gave pause.
“You want me to paint on crocodile? Are you sure?” Bergen asked Stowe.
“I’d love my initials, and little birds,” Stowe replied.
Bergen smiled, and took it into her hands.
The purse “was the first thing I thought of” when she heard about Bergen’s visit, Stowe said, and she said her grandmother would have certainly approved.
“She would have loved that I did this,” Stowe said.
