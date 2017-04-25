CLT Made: Peterson MADE

What: Handcrafted studio jewelry. One-of-a-kind and limited edition rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Most pieces in the collection are designed for women, but a few pieces are unisex. Every piece is handcrafted, using traditional goldsmithing skills. Materials include sterling silver, gold, brass, gemstones and minerals.
Who: Peterson MADE’s artist and owner is Barb Peterson. She is originally from Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Charlotte for a job. Making jewelry started as a hobby. “I was primarily self-taught with some help from craft books and I would simply string beads. As I would wear creations, friends and family would notice and ask – people really seemed to have an interest in what I was making,” she says. Peterson formed a business and began selling at trunk shows. Her first metal fabrication class was in 2011.
On starting a business: “Just get started. Take action. Don’t wait until everything is perfect – because it never will be. Take action, make mistakes and learn from them – then keep moving forward making and honing your craft.”
What sets her business apart: Peterson’s career and development path is unlike most artists’ she says: She worked in business first, then developed her artistic skills. That has helped her, she says.
On motivation: “I feel compelled to design and create. I love tools; I love gems and minerals; I love to sit at my bench and use the skills that have been learned from others.”
Find it /locally: www.petersonmade.com, www.facebook.com/petersonmade/
Find more CLT Made goods by searching the Observer website for that title, or on the “CLT Made” Pinterest page.
