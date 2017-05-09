CLT Made: day creations

What: day creations sells custom-made earrings, rings, bracelets, cuffs and necklaces using a variety of materials, such as silver, gold, brass, copper, leather, and sometimes bone.
Who: day hixson is a native Charlottean (and yes, she capitalizes neither of her names). She is a metalsmith, jeweler and creator. She was first introduced to metal working at Central Piedmont Community College when she was 18. “A class at Penland School of Crafts inspired me to build a studio in my backyard where I began the slow (and sometimes painful) process of teaching myself how to create what I was envisioning in my head,” said Hixson.
On starting a business: “ ‘Love what you do is a must.’ I find as an artist that it can sometimes be hard putting on the business hat, so partnering with someone who is stronger in that area is a big help for sure.”
Inspiration: hixson is constantly looking at random or found objects and trying to figure out how she can incorporate them into her work. Her favorites are steel in rusted washers. She says nature and the shapes that occur naturally around us inspire her.
Favorite piece: “I just started a new line of work, based on the shape of wings. Separately you can really see the wings, but when worn as the necklace they can morph to look like fish, or a flame. I enjoy the movement in these pieces.”
Find it: Online at daycreations.com and at Ruby’s Gift in NoDa.
Find more CLT Made goods by searching the Observer website for that title, or on the “CLT Made” Pinterest page.
Comments