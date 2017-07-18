On SI’s list of the 50 most fashionable athletes, did Cam get what he deserves?

Sports Illustrated released its 2017 Fashionable 50 list this week, and while there are a trio of athletes with Carolinas ties, we’re having a hard time coping with one particular ranking: Cam Newton at No. 14?
The others, N.C. State grad and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (No. 19) and NASCAR’s Danica Patrick (voted “most relatable style”) make sense enough.
But really? The Panthers QB – who made smoking slippers, foxtails and top hats a regular thing at press conferences and who wore a FLORAL ROMPER to Coachella in April and lovingly sparred with actress Brooklyn Decker about it on Twitter – didn’t even crack the top 10?
“Cam’s fashion choices have certainly earned him the title of “Most Meme’able” style,” the magazine wrote in its rankings. “From his matching floral set at Coachella to his eggplant colored-Versace tux at the 2017 Met Gala, he’ll always bring something you won’t expect—and he’ll top it all off with that distinctive hat and a sweet pair of shades.”
To be sure, Newton’s showboat style puts some off – and his looks are not ones that most people can, or should try to, pull off. But given the effort he puts into his fashion (and he never shows up without a show), we think he deserves a ranking higher than 14. (He still has a brand at Belk, MADE Cam Newton, although the numbers of pieces in the brand’s online offerings appeared to be dwindling to a few suit separates.)
Danica Patrick didn’t get a number ranking, but earned the “most relatable” title – a superlative you’d want if you’d just launched your own clothing line, which she recently did, Warrior by Danica Patrick for HSN.
Russell Wilson, who attended N.C. State from 2008 to 2010, earned these words from SI: “With his wife Ciara by his side, Seattle Seahawk’s Wilson has become a staple on red carpets and fashion events and he's usually sporting a sporting a perfectly tailored, dark-toned suit with subtle design details and patterns. His off-duty style is typically a laid back layered look, always complemented with a solid pair of shades.”
