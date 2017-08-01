CLT Made: kitsch + fancy

What: Beauty products and soap favors using natural, dried botanicals, colorful earth clays, seeds and natural oils.
Who: Sophie Nguyen comes from a family of creative crafters. “My mom is a costumer and can make anything from a sewing machine and my sister is a woodworker,” she said. Nguyen started kitsch + fancy in 2011 because she saw a need for beautifully packaged soaps and beauty products. She started experimenting and injecting her own feminine twist on soaps, and notes the favors are popular for weddings, baby showers and bridal showers.
On the name: “I wanted the name to encompass what my brand is all about. I have always been about anything colorful and kitschy but still sophisticated.”
What sets them apart: Nguyen has developed a strong brand that follows her unique tastes and style.
Giving back: “I work with Hopebox, an amazing subscription box that is all about sending love and prayers to someone in need. Some of my products are included in the Hopeboxes donated to the Safe Alliance as a welcome to women and children seeking refuge from abusive situations.”
Find it /locally: Shop online at www.kitschandfancy.com and www.kitschandfancy.etsy.com; www.facebook.com/kitschandfancy (same on Instagram and Twitter).
