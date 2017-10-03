Mint’s fashion exhibition gets Cam Newton-sized coup - but with one sizeable challenge...

This isn’t the Versace suit Cam Newton pulled from his closet for the Mint Museum’s upcoming “Charlotte Collects” exhibit of couture pieces owned by Charlotte residents, but it’s a good example of the scene-stealing style the Panthers quarterback favors when he makes public appearances. Here, Newton speaks to the crowd during his foundation’s “Kids Rock!” gala in 2014. TODD SUMLIN tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com