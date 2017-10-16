A Charlotte shop is selling clothes from Rascal Flatts’ personal wardrobes

Charlotte men’s consignment shop owner Amy Pickard knew she was getting the best names in menswear when she bought a colossal shipment of clothes from the personal wardrobes of members of country music trio Rascal Flatts to sell online and at her Dilworth store.
What she didn’t anticipate was being bowled over by the contents of the pockets — guitar picks from concert tours, tickets to awards shows, wedding table assignments and even hand-scribbled song lyrics, tucked in Armani suits and Alexander McQueen jackets.
Pickard, who owns Revolve Men’s Upscale Consignment on East Boulevard in Dilworth, said she bought the 1,000-plus pieces from the three members of Rascal Flatts last month through an estate sale company because of the brand names: Vivenne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Givenchy and more.
So when the two car-sized boxes of clothes arrived two weeks ago, Pickard went to work inventorying and researching each and every piece, from a pair of wild black-and-white moto Robins Jeans worn onstage by lead vocalist Gary LeVox to a metallic gold blazer worn by Joe Don Rooney during a celebrity appearance.
“It’s been really cool having a little bit of country music history,” Pickard said.
There are dozens of designer T-shirts, in sizes ranging from large to extra-large, prices starting at $18. (Some still have tags with band members’ names on them, presumably labeled by the trio’s stylist.) Jeans from brands like Hudson, 7 For All Mankind and Rockstar are stacked high on a table next to racks stuffed with vests, dinner jackets and suits. All items are priced under $1,000, Pickard said.
Pickard said she was delighted by the range of sizes, which run from small to 2X, thanks to the diversity of the band members’ sizes and their weight fluctuations during the years when they wore the clothes.
Charlotte shoppers are getting a kick out of browsing and buying the Rascal Flatts pieces, Pickard said, but those wanting to browse in person will need to do so before the end of December.
Pickard is closing Revolve’s Dilworth storefront, at 1222 East Boulevard, at the end of the year and will move her business to a concierge-style business model, she said. She’ll do pickups from consignors in person and she’ll sell items online and through pop-up shops and warehouse sales. Items can already be purchased through the store’s website or social media, such as the Revolve Instagram.
