CLT Made: Lotus Petale

What: Handmade jewelry using natural metals, stone, glass or repurposed vintage items.
Who: Sherry Pechacek is from Seattle, Washington, but has been in Charlotte since 1993. “Nature and nostalgia are my main forms of inspiration. I enjoy working with organic materials to create timeless pieces.” She was a professional photographer before starting this.
On the name: The name of the business, Lotus Petale, comes from the lotus flower, known for its ability to thrive under adverse conditions, she says.
Favorite piece: “I am enjoying the bangles I make. Maybe it is their natural imperfections and simplicity. I love seeing the sentiments people choose to have embossed onto them as inspiration for themselves or loving sentiments and reminders for the ones they love.”
Find it locally: www.lotuspetale.com or one of Charlotte’s festivals.
