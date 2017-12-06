Hand hammered and hand-stamped copper bangles in raw copper or patina; $13-18.
Hand hammered and hand-stamped copper bangles in raw copper or patina; $13-18. Courtesy of Sherry Pechacek

Style

CLT Made: Lotus Petale

By Vanessa Infanzon

Correspondent

December 06, 2017 02:02 PM

What: Handmade jewelry using natural metals, stone, glass or repurposed vintage items.

Who: Sherry Pechacek is from Seattle, Washington, but has been in Charlotte since 1993. “Nature and nostalgia are my main forms of inspiration. I enjoy working with organic materials to create timeless pieces.” She was a professional photographer before starting this.

On the name: The name of the business, Lotus Petale, comes from the lotus flower, known for its ability to thrive under adverse conditions, she says.

Favorite piece: “I am enjoying the bangles I make. Maybe it is their natural imperfections and simplicity. I love seeing the sentiments people choose to have embossed onto them as inspiration for themselves or loving sentiments and reminders for the ones they love.”

Find it locally: www.lotuspetale.com or one of Charlotte’s festivals.

Find more CLT Made goods by searching the Observer website for that title, or on the “CLT Made” Pinterest page.

