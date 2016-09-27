Paleo Pad Thai gets a zucchini twist

This summer, I invested in one of those vegetable spiralizers, the gadgets that take vegetables like zucchini, sweet potatoes and carrots and transform them into long thin “noodles.”
Instead of the countertop model, I opted for the smaller hand-held one. It works fine for me, and because it’s smaller, it tucks away neatly. But if you plan on doing a lot of noodling around with a spiralizer, the larger countertop unit is a good option.
Spiralizers provide a creative way to get more vegetables into your diet. It’s also a way to replace noodles and pastas if you have gluten-intolerant issues or because you just want to avoid them altogether.
Spiralizers work well not only for replacing pasta in cooked dishes, but also in salads and soups. You can also spiralize vegetables to serve as a side dish.
Zucchini appears to be one of the more popular vegetables to spiralize into long thin strands. You may have seen recipes for “zoodles,” or zucchini noodles. With zucchini in abundance at the end of summer, it was an easy choice for this Paleo-friendly Pad Thai recipe.
The recipe is from “Paleo Monday to Friday: A Diet So Good You Can Take the Weekend Off” by Daniel Green (Kyle Books, $22.95). Paleo followers eschew all processed foods, refined sugars and dairy.
If you don’t have a spiralizer, cut the zucchini into matchstick-size pieces.
Paleo Pad Thai
Adapted from “Paleo Monday to Friday: A Diet So Good You Can Take the Weekend Off” by Daniel Green (Kyle Books, $22.95).
Marinade:
1 teapsoon fish sauce
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon chile powder, or to taste
1 teaspoon maple syrup
Shrimp and vegetables:
3 small to medium zucchini, washed, spiralized or cut into matchsticks
Nonstick olive oil cooking spray
1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped, or to taste
2 green onions, washed, ends removed, thinly sliced
1 cup bean sprouts
12 large or jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons cashews (garnish)
In a large bowl, whisk together all the marinade ingredients; set aside.
Cut the zucchini and pat dry with a paper towel.
Heat a large nonstick wok or skillet over high heat. Coat with cooking spray. Add the zucchini noodles and saute about 2 minutes. Remove zucchini from the wok and add it to the marinade. Stir in the cilantro, green onions and bean sprouts.
Spray the wok again with olive oil cooking spray and add the shrimp. Saute 2 minutes on each side until cooked through.
Divide the vegetables between serving plates and top with the shrimp. Garnish with cashews and serve.
Yield: 4 servings.
