N.C. State Fair: New food offerings include crab dip, Phoenician fish

Seafood appears to be the big trend among the new foods at this year’s N.C. State Fair, which starts Thursday.
Among this year’s offerings are deep fried crab claws and crab dip from Capt. Neill’s Seafood, Low Country boil and crab cake fritters from Ragin’ Cajun and shrimp bites from the N&T Concessions food booths.
All of these vendors were serving tastings at the N.C. State Fair media lunch on Monday at Dorton Arena.
What was missing Monday at the media lunch were the typical deep fried offerings that make headlines each year. S2 Concessions, which plans to sells deep fried Jell-O, was not in attendance. And the usual suspect, Murphy House, which sells the deep fried candy bars and such outside the Sam Rand Grandstand and seems to unveil some new jaw-dropping deep fried creation each year, also were not there.
Instead, the tastings included: Neomonde’s Phoenician fish and chips with three dipping sauces (harissa, herb tahini and tatzki); N.C. State University’s Howling Cow ice cream’s caramel apple crisp ice cream (a flavor chosen by a Facebook contest); and La Farm Bakery’s chocolate raspberry whoopie pie.
Some vendors are sourcing their seafood from North Carolina fishermen. Capt. Neill’s Seafood is connected to a family-run seafood processing plant in Columbia, N.C., and Ragin’ Cajun is sourcing its shrimp from the coast and trying to source its crab for the fritters from the coast as well.
“The selection is un-‘fair,’” said Chris Wrenn of Ragin’ Cajun about the new foods debuted Monday at the media lunch.
Capt. Neill’s Seafood’s crab dip was voted the best new food at the fair by those who attended Monday.
The fair is Oct. 13-23 at the Raleigh fairgrounds at the corner of Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.
Info: ncstatefair.org
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
Our Favorite New Fair Foods
Here’s what we liked the best:
▪ Deep fried crab claws and hot crab dip from Capt. Neill’s Seafood, near the Graham building.
▪ Low country boil and crab cake fritters from Ragin’ Cajun, outside Sam Rand Grandstand.
▪ Caramel apple crisp ice cream from N.C. State University’s Howling Cow, near Hobbies & Crafts building.
Comments