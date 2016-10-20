Charlotte-area breweries plan to blow it out this Halloween

Pumpkin carvings, costume contests and scary movies are great Halloween activities, but they’re made even better by beer. Why not make plans to visit a brewery this Hallow’s Eve? Charlotte-area breweries will host a variety of spooky events between this weekend and next.
Scary Movie Night at High Branch Brewing Co.: High Branch Brewing Co. in Concord will show the 2003 version of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on the projector this Saturday, Oct. 22. The brewery opens at 5 p.m., with the movie starting at 8 p.m. The SOCA Mobile Eatery food truck will be parked on site. The movie, the brewery wisely notes, is not kid-friendly.
Monstro Release at NoDa Brewing: Okay, so this one’s not technically a Halloween event, but the black-and-white cans of Monstro imperial stout released this Sunday would make a tasty treat come Oct. 31. As would the brewery’s Captain Peanut Butter’s Chocolate Revenge, the beer equivalent of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Those beers and three more will be canned and released as part of the brewery’s five-year anniversary celebration next week. Details: www.facebook.com/nodabrewingcompany
Haunted Brewery Tours at Birdsong Brewing: You should visit Birdsong Brewing on Oct. 29 to grab cans of MexiCali Stout, the brewery’s popular seasonal brewed with coffee, cocoa nibs, cinnamon and Serrano peppers. And while you’re there, enjoy a free haunted brewery tour. They’re free and run every 45 minutes between 6:30-9:30 p.m.
2nd Annual Hallowversary at D9 Brewing: D9 Brewing in Cornelius will celebrate their second anniversary by holding a grand opening from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. They’ll show off their newly expanded and renovated taproom and have 13 “Halloween beers” on tap. There will also be live music, costume contests and several food trucks parked outside.
Dreamchaser’s and Black Chicken Halloween Haunt: Next-door neighbors Black Chicken and The Dreamchaser’s Brewery are teaming up for what they’re billing as “the first big Halloween celebration of Waxhaw” on Saturday, Oct. 29. Family friendly events in the historic downtown go through 7 p.m., at which point the adults come out to play. Costumes suggested but not required.
Friends and Beerfest: Harvest Edition at Legion Brewing: Legion Brewing hosts its second festival from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 with Friends and Beerfest: Harvest Edition. Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly event, which features a pig pickin’, pumpkin painting, cornhole, candy, live music and, of course, beers. Area breweries will pour seasonal selections with Legion Brewing, who will be tapping their rum barrel-aged Weizenbock and Oaktoberfest, as well as a few surprises.
Spooktacular Costume Party and Dog Day Howl-O-Ween at Red Clay Cider: Red Clay Ciderworks will host two events on Halloween weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the cidery hosts a costume party from 4-11 p.m. with awards going to Most Creative, Scariest and Best Couple. Attendees can also step inside the Fortunes with Fran tent to receive a tarot card reading. The next day, they brewery will host the second annual Dog Day Howl-O-Ween from 12-5 p.m. Bring your pup out for treats and a doggie costume contest at 4 p.m.
Carved at Lenny Boy Brewing: This year’s pumpkin-carving competition, presented annually by the Piedmont Culinary Guild, takes place from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Lenny Boy Brewing Co.’s new facility (3000 S. Tryon St.). Watch the artists as they carve their pumpkins and then vote on your favorite, plus enjoy a variety of farming demos and family-friendly activities. Tickets for adults are $18 ($22 at the door) and include a souvenir cup, a Lenny Boy beverage, and a voting ticket. Details: www.piedmontculinaryguild.com/pcgevent/carved-2016/
Pumpkin Carving Contest at Flying Saucer: Bring your own pumpkin and carving tools to Flying Saucer on Sunday, Oct. 30, when from 3-5 p.m. they will host a pumpkin-carving contest. At 5 p.m. they announce the winners, who will receive a tour of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mills River.
Strange Brew at The Unknown Brewing Co.:The Strange Brew festival takes place after Halloween on Saturday, Nov. 5, but if you’re having withdrawals join The Unknown Brewing Co. for its second annual festival devoted to the weirdest beers out there. For this event, Unknown and other local breweries will compete against each other by “brewing, filtering, or infusing the strangest beers ever created.” There will also be strange food, live music and tarot card readings. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.universe.com.
