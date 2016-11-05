Longtime Dilworth restaurant will close mid-November

It moved around, but was a stalwart selection in Dilworth for more than three decades.
East Boulevard Bar & Grill will close after service on Sunday, Nov. 13, owner Frank Deal emailed today, and had posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant, which operated for 31 years in Dilworth, though in different locations, is closing, Deal wrote, because he and his wife, Peaches, “have come to realize that it is time for a new chapter in life.” He also thanked both customers and staff, and encouraged people to come in to say goodbye.
The restaurant, now at 1315 East Blvd. and previously just three blocks away at 1601, was known for casual dining, a diverse menu and its round home fries that were sort of french fries, sort of home fries. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 704-332-2414; www.ebbandg.com.
