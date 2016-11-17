Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

A sneak peek at the kitchen of Stoke at the Marriott City Center.
Ah, the ignominy of being compared to McDonalds, being told that Lenior isn’t Tuscany and hearing that your $30 Restaurant Week offering wasn’t worth it. Note: Contains graphic language.
Writer Michael Twitty takes a Charlotte crowd through a menu that’s loaded with meaning, tradition and origins.
See and listen to top moments from the annual Watermelon Day at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday. H.C. Williams of Bailey, N.C., takes first place with a 200-pound melon.
It started last week, with a blind taste test of Duke’s vs. Hellmann’s as part of a gathering by Charlotte’s Piedmont Culinary Guild, a collection of chefs, farmers and food folk at Small City Farm.
The Piedmont Culinary Guild tastes mater sammiches at Small City Farm.
VIDEO : Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream from “N’Ice Cream: 80 Recipes for Healthy Homemade Vegan Ice Creams” by Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio
Dan Paustian, 27, introduces himself to the rest of the competitors and the 3.81 million U.S. viewers during the show's first episode.