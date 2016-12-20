Still looking for a holiday cake? Gingerbread Bundt will do it

Gingerbread spices have ancient historical roots and feature a complex interweaving of tastes that is perfect for holiday baking. This cake – full of warm-yet-citrusy cardamom; heady notes from the allspice, clove and cinnamon; and depth of sweetness from molasses – delivers all the cozy, familiar tastes of the season with a bit of heat and pizzazz.
The result is an intoxicatingly fragrant cake with a delicate but still tight crumb. The next time your afternoon get-together requires a casual, company-friendly cake, consider this Gingerbread Bundt.
This cake, baked tall and proud in a Bundt pan or in a kugelhopf pan (a fun option with its towering and Germanic peaks), is a great choice for a beginning baker, as it’s mostly a matter of measuring out ingredients. The ingredient list looks long, but it’s all things that are familiar. You may already have most of it on hand.
You can customize the dried fruit, but there are a few things that can’t be changed.
You will need buttermilk: The chemistry of buttermilk with the leaveners makes the cake rise in a way regular milk simply can’t. You can make a buttermilk substitution with milk and vinegar that works very well if you don’t have any on hand.
You also have to use cake flour: With less protein, cake flour develops far less gluten than all-purpose flour. It ensures that the cake won’t be a fruitcake doorstop.
Gingerbread Bundt Cake
Cooking spray containing flour, or cooking spray and 2 tablespoons cake flour
1/2 cup currants, golden raisins, chopped dried figs, or a combination
1/4 cup Cognac or brandy
2 to 2 1/2 tablespoons peeled, grated fresh ginger (from a 2-inch piece)
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature
6 large eggs
3 1/4 cups cake flour, divided
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon molasses
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder
2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon each ground allspice, ground cloves and ground white pepper
1/2 teaspoon each ground coriander, ground anise and fine salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, or 6 to 10 scrapes from a whole nutmeg
1/2 cup toasted, blanched, slivered almonds
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream, plus more as needed
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees. Coat a 12-cup Bundt cake pan or (4-by-9-inch kugelhopf pan) with cooking spray that contains flour, or coat it with cooking spray, dust with the 2 tablespoons of flour, and then shake the excess out; set aside.
Mix the dried fruit, Cognac or brandy, fresh ginger and vanilla in a small bowl; set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the brown sugar and butter on medium speed until lighter in color and texture, 5 to 5 1/2 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time, making sure each is fully incorporated before adding the next. Stop the mixer.
Place a fine-mesh sieve over another bowl and strain the dried fruit mixture into it. Reserve both the liquid and the fruit. Pat the fruit dry with a paper towel and place it in a small bowl, add 1/4 cup flour, and mix just until the fruit is coated; set aside.
Add the buttermilk, reserved fruit soaking liquid and molasses to the batter and beat on medium-low speed until combined.
Place a sheet of parchment on a work surface. Sift the remaining 3 cups of flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, cinnamon, allspice, coriander, cloves, anise, salt, pepper and nutmeg onto it.
Slowly add the sifted dry ingredients to the egg and butter mixture, beating at medium-low speed until just incorporated. Add the reserved fruit and almonds, and beat on low just until combined.
Pour into the prepared pan. Bake until the top is brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes.
Place in pan on a wire rack. Once the cake is cool to the touch, invert it onto the rack and cool completely.
While the cake is cooling, make the glaze. Whisk the powdered sugar, cream and ground ginger in a medium bowl until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is very smooth, adding more cream as needed for the desired consistency. Drizzle the mixture liberally over the cooled cake, letting it drip into and down each ridge.
Notes: This cake will keep at room temperature, lightly covered, for up to three days. It can also be frozen prior to glazing and allowed to come to room temperature before serving. Do not refrigerate, as the cake will become stale.
Yield: 12 servings.
