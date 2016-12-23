NC’s House-Autry recalls 3 biscuit mixes

Sorry to bring this up just as you’re doing your holiday cornbread baking, but House-Autry Mills, the popular N.C.-based baking mixes, is the latest company to get caught in a recall that involves milk powders potentially contaminated by salmonella, according to the Food & Drug Administration.
House-Autry has voluntarily recalled limited quantities of its buttermilk cornbread mix, buttermilk biscuit mix and cheese biscuit mix. One of the company’s suppliers bought milk powder from Valley Milk Products Inc., which has been the focus of a contamination issue.
According to Franklin Farms, no pathogenic bacteria was found in the samples, and if you follow the instructions to prepare the mix, it shouldn’t pose a risk because heat kills potential salmonella. However, the company still decided to recall products from the specific lot involved in the issue.
The mixes in the recall are 8-ounce boxes of all three styles. The buttermilk cornbread mix has “Best By 06/28/17 096216” on the top fold. The buttermilk biscuit mix has “Best By 05/18/17 094782” and the cheese biscuit mix has “Best By 08/03/17 097754.”
If you have them, return them to the place you bought them, or call the company, 1-800-849-0802.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments