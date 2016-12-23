Why mulled wine is the sangria of winter

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

1:27 Luke Kuechly talks retirement and Pro Bowl

2:51 Jim Bradley retiring after 33 years at WSOC

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook